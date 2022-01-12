John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.82

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.82 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.40). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.22), with a volume of 250,434 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.69.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

