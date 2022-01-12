Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $35.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 147,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.