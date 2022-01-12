Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Target Price at $27.88

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $463.86 million, a P/E ratio of -195.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

