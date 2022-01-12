West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$143.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.92. 524,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,044. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.91. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

