West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$143.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.
WFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.
Shares of TSE WFG traded up C$5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.92. 524,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,044. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.91. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.