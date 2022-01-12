Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$45.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.33.

CFP stock traded up C$1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.90. 479,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,476. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.48. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$21.92 and a 1-year high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 5.2099997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

