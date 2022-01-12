Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.26.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.01. 4,592,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,431. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.