Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

NMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,974. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 million and a P/E ratio of -9.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

