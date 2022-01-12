JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,490,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 325,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $495.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

