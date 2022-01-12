Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $188.51. 446,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.69. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

