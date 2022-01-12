C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 82,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,745. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $176.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

