First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,646. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
