Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.44. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 326,212 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $973.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

