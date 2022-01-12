Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.58

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.58 and traded as high as C$23.99. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.73, with a volume of 479,280 shares traded.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.60.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

