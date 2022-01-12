Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 18,033 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

