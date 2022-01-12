Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 18,033 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)
Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.
