Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.84. 225,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

