Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,680. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

