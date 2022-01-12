The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 22,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,245. The company has a market cap of $122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.