ExNetwork Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,200.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $24,200.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

About ExNetwork Token

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

