Impossible Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $74,293.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.