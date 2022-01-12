ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0902

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $303,918.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00180787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00215936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.