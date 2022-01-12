BOMB Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $230,706.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.98 or 0.99902737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00095170 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.72 or 0.00802070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,651 coins and its circulating supply is 894,863 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.