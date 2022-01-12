Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

