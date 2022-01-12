St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.55

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.55 and traded as high as $51.94. St. Joe shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 122,784 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in St. Joe by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

