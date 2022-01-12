Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Down 2%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The company has a market cap of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.