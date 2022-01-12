Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.65. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research firms have commented on STLFF. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

