California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Stock Price Up 4,522.6%

Shares of California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) were up 4,522.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

