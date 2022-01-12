Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,443.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $2,443.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000135 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,813,925,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.