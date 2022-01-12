CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.53

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 2563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $971.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $2.93 dividend. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

