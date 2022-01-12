Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 138,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,447. The company has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

