Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $201,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $61,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.50.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $538.21. 137,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

