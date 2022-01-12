iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,354,000 after acquiring an additional 177,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,689,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,743,000 after buying an additional 260,656 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 411,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.74. 415,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,240. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.88 and a 200-day moving average of $452.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.