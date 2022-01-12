Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. 147,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,363. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.