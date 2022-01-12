Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
TSE OSK traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.02. 973,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,525. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -100.50.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.