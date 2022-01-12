Project TXA Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00006175 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $986,064.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.58 or 0.07710772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,772.77 or 0.99811866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

