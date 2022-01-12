Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

