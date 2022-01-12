zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $539.32 and last traded at $539.32. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.52.

ZLPSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.64.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

