Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

