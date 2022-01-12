Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.94 and last traded at C$50.80. Approximately 1,358,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,479,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

