ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83). 2,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £125 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.68.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.