Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 943,111 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,310,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,406,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 311,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 228,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 623,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 228,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 218,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,898. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.