The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $384.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

