Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $169.56. 194,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,490. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $446.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

