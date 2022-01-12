Palladiem LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

