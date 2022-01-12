Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $169.43. 223,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,490. The company has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

