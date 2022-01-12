MahaDAO (MAHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $561,282.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00014188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $561,282.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.