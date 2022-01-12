Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of UCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,354. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

