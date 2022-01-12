EPIK Prime Hits Market Cap of $58.01 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $58.01 million and $4.23 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

