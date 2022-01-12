SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0016 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $142,892.86 and $31,447.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

