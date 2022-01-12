FortKnoxster 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $823,903.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $823,903.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00061653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FKXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.