McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. McAfee posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,001. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

